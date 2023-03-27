Low pressure will move into the area this morning, then move east of us for the afternoon. Showers expected with the low, then cooler air and some wet flakes late in the day and this evening. Not much accumulation expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.2″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 100.4″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 3.51″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 12.36″ / Normal: 8.51″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 7:41 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 29 minutes

TODAY:

Some showers developing this morning, and continuing on and off through the day. Some wet snow will mix in late afternoon. No accumulations expected

High: 43-48. Temps fall into the 30s lake shore counties by late afternoon

Wind: ESE 10-20, going NE in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Some showers, mixing with wet snow in the evening. Scattered light snow or flurries rest of the night. Little most areas, with a coating to 1/2″ in the belts

Low: 32 Erie / 27-30 Inland & Mountains

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY:

Variable cloudiness and cool.

High: 40-44

Wind: NNW 5