Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Swath of moisture will move through the Great Lakes region today and tonight, setting off some decent rain showers. Rain will taper off early tomorrow, with warmer temps for mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 2.37″ / Normal: 2.48″ / Year: 29.24″ / Normal: 32.92″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 6:32 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 53 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with periods of rain likely

High: 51-55.

Wind: NE 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Rain likely. It will taper off after midnight

Low: 45-50

Wind: N/NE 5-15

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.