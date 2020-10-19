Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Swath of moisture will move through the Great Lakes region today and tonight, setting off some decent rain showers. Rain will taper off early tomorrow, with warmer temps for mid week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 2.37″ / Normal: 2.48″ / Year: 29.24″ / Normal: 32.92″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 6:32 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 53 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy with periods of rain likely
High: 51-55.
Wind: NE 5-10.
TONIGHT:
Rain likely. It will taper off after midnight
Low: 45-50
Wind: N/NE 5-15
