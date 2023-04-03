High pressure gives us some decent weather this morning. Approaching frontal system will increase the clouds this afternoon, and may set off a few showers. Showers more prominent tonight.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.1″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.40″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 13.93″ / Normal: 9.23″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 7:47 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 45 minutes

TODAY:

Some sun, then increasing clouds for the afternoon with some showers possible by mid afternoon

High: 58-63. Temperatures may drop near the lake late afternoon with wind shift

Wind: Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming W.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with some scattered showers

Low: 42-46

Wind: Becoming E 10-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

High: 54-58 Erie….61-65 elsewhere

Wind: E/SE 5-15, except NE near the lake shore