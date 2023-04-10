High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of our weather for the week. It will give us plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Weak front tonight into tomorrow will give us some clouds, though.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.05″
Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:55 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 5 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
High: 55-63 Lake Shore…Low/Mid 60s Inland & Mountains
Wind: Variable 5, becoming onshore near the lake
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: 45-48 Erie….35-43 inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-12
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, breezy and mild
High: 64-68
Wind: SW 10-20 G30