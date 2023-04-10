High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of our weather for the week. It will give us plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Weak front tonight into tomorrow will give us some clouds, though.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.05″

Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:55 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 5 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 55-63 Lake Shore…Low/Mid 60s Inland & Mountains

Wind: Variable 5, becoming onshore near the lake

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 45-48 Erie….35-43 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-12

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild

High: 64-68

Wind: SW 10-20 G30