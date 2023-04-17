Colder air arriving in the wake of the cold frontal passage yesterday. The instability of the air will allow for some rain showers to fall at times through the day. Air will then get cold enough aloft for some wet snow showers to fall tonight into tomorrow, with a light accumulation possible in the snow belts.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: MM / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.9″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.90″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:39 AM / Sunset: 8:03 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 24 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with some rain showers at times, especially afternoon. Much cooler

Temperatures fall then hold in the mid 40s.

Wind: SW 15-25, Gusts up to 30

TONIGHT:

Breezy and chilly. Evening showers going to some wet snow by midnight. Coating to locally an inch in the snow belts.

Low: 32-36

Wind: WSW 15-30

TUESDAY:

Staying breezy with a rain and snow mix possible

High: 38-43

Wind: W 15-20, Gusts up to 30



