Potent and very cold upper level low will affect the region through tomorrow with some very chilly temperatures and rain showers. Some wet snow for tonight into tomorrow morning, along with the chance of some rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Temperatures will moderate later this week, but will remain on the cool side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.86″ / Normal: 3.47″ / Year: 16.39″ / Normal: 12.48″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:18 AM / Sunset: 8:18 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 00 minutes

MONDAY:

Breezy and chilly. Periods of rain showers. Some storms possible this afternoon

High: 45-49

Wind: SW 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Very chilly with rain showers. Wet snow after midnight, mainly in the snow belts. Up to an inch possible.

Low: 36 Erie and near 32 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 12-25

TUESDAY:

Periods of rain, with some wet snow in the morning. Remaining chilly

High: 39-44

Wind: W 12-25



