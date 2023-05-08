Weak frontal system will spread some clouds in the region today, but rain will hold off until tonight. Showers may linger into tomorrow morning. Temperatures on the mild side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.77″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13254″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset: 8:26 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 17 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of Morning Fog. Partly sunny and mild

High: 64-69

Wind: N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight

Low: 45-50

Wind: NE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Morning clouds with a chance of showers into midday. Showers may linger into early afternoon Meadville into Warren. Some clearing later in the day

High: 58-62 Erie….63-67 inland/mountains

Wind: N/NE 5-15



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY