Weak frontal system will spread some clouds in the region today, but rain will hold off until tonight. Showers may linger into tomorrow morning. Temperatures on the mild side.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.77″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13254″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset: 8:26 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 17 minutes
TODAY:
Areas of Morning Fog. Partly sunny and mild
High: 64-69
Wind: N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight
Low: 45-50
Wind: NE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Morning clouds with a chance of showers into midday. Showers may linger into early afternoon Meadville into Warren. Some clearing later in the day
High: 58-62 Erie….63-67 inland/mountains
Wind: N/NE 5-15
