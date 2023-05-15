The string of dry weather will continue in the region today and for much of this week. This is courtesy of a large high pressure system that will be the dominant feature on the weather map.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.55″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.03″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset: 8:33 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 32 minutes

TODAY:

Lots of sunshine

High: Mid 60s Erie…70-75 Inland/Mountains

Wind: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and cool

Low: Near 50 Erie…Low/Mid 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming Light South

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and a little warmer

High: Near 70 Erie….Near 75 inland

Wind: Becoming SW 5-15, increasing to 12-25 later in the afternoon



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY