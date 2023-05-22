High pressure in control for the day, giving us bright sunshine and pleasant weather. This trend will continue into tomorrow, though some weak lifting may set off a stray late pm shower inland.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.34″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 14.82″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset: 8:40 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 45 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and pleasant

High: Near 70 Erie, Mid 70s Inland

Wind: Var-E/NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 50-55

Wind: NE-SE 5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly Sunny and warmer. May get an isolated shower inland/mountains late afternoon

High: 75-79

Wind: Var-E 5-10