High pressure ridge holds firm today, giving us a delightful Memorial day. Keeping things generally dry again for the rest of the week, with warmer temperatures as we leave May and enter June later this week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 3.16″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 15.64″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 8:47 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 57 minutes

TODAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

Mostly Sunny and Becoming Breezy

High: 79 Erie, Mid 80s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-15, then 10-20 PM

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 61-64 Erie….50s inland

Wind: NE-SE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly Sunny and warm

High: 78-83 Erie….83-87 inland

Wind: SE 5-15, becoming ENE PM



