Showers will continue today, mainly through early afternoon. Can’t rule out a storm as a low pressure moves to the east. A second low will provide more rain tomorrow. Temperatures stay on the cool side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 1.34″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 17.32″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 12 minutes

TODAY:

Becoming breezy with periods of showers, and some storms possible. Rain tapers off by early afternoon. May get some late day clearing

High: Mid/Upper 60s through late morning, falling into the 50s later in the afternoon

Wind: N/NE 10-20, becoming W 12-25 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Evening clouds, then partly cloudy

Low: 52 Erie/Mid-upper 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW diminishing to 5-15

TOMORROW:

Some morning sun, then cloudy with showers and possible storms in the afternoon

High: Mid/Upper 60s

Wind: S increasing to 12-25



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY