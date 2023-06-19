High pressure gives us some nice and warm weather today. A low pressure system sliding to our south may set off some scattered showers/storms tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.21″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 18.19″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and warm
High: 78-83 lake shore…82-87 inland
Wind: E/SE 5-15, becoming NE near the lake PM
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Low: 64-67 Erie….58-63 inland/mountains
Wind: NE-E 10-15…5-10
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny and warm. Chance of scattered PM showers/storms, mainly inland Erie County
High: 80-85
Wind: E 5-15…NE near the lake PM
