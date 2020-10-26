Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Weak low pressure approaches showers developing. Expect periods of light rain through Monday and Monday night. Patchy fog and drizzle continue through early Tuesday. Any leftover light rain showers taper, but some new spotty lake effect rain showers are possible, as northerly flow ushers cooler air into the region. Drying out on Wednesday, then the remnants of ZETA arrive on Thursday, with another round of wet weather. It gets breezy, too. Could be some minor lake effect rain or snow showers, as colder air bleeds South by Thursday night.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 10:25 PM Sunday