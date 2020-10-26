Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Weak frontal system will pass through the area this afternoon. Scattered light rain and drizzle at times. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.44″ / Normal: 3.31″ / Year: 33.31″ / Normal: 33.75″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 35 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some light rain and drizzle at times, mainly AM.

High: 49-53

Winds: SW 5-10…NW

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with some patchy fog. Chance of some light rain at times

Low: 42 Erie…37-41 Inland.

Wind: Light N

