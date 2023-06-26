An approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms at times today. Timing of the rain is a tough call, so keep an eye out for quickly changing weather. Unsettled weather will continue to be in the region into early Wednesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.71″ / Normal: 3.07″ / Year: 20.77″ / Normal: 19.05″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TODAY:

Scattered showers and possible storms this morning, with better chances midday/afternoon.

High: 74-78

Wind: S/SW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers or storms

Low: 66 Erie….Near 60 inland

Wind: S/SW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Cloudy with showers likely and a possible storms

High: 70-74

Wind: WSW 10-18



