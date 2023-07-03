Another humid day for the region. As a low pressure slides to our north, it will set off some on and off showers and possible storms for the day. Temperatures will rise for Independence day, and it will continue to stay warm into mid week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.44″ / Month: 0.44″ / Normal: 3.93″ / Year: 23.97″ / Normal: 19.91″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 11 minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and humid. Periods of showers or a storm through the day
High: 75-79
Wind: SW 5-10…WNW
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of mainly evening showers or a storm
Low: 65-68 Erie….62-65 inland/mountains
Wind: Light & Variable
TOMORROW:
Mix clouds and sun. A few isolated showers/storms possible
High: 81-86
Wind: Var-WNW 5-10
