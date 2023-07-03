Another humid day for the region. As a low pressure slides to our north, it will set off some on and off showers and possible storms for the day. Temperatures will rise for Independence day, and it will continue to stay warm into mid week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.44″ / Month: 0.44″ / Normal: 3.93″ / Year: 23.97″ / Normal: 19.91″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 11 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and humid. Periods of showers or a storm through the day

High: 75-79

Wind: SW 5-10…WNW

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of mainly evening showers or a storm

Low: 65-68 Erie….62-65 inland/mountains

Wind: Light & Variable

TOMORROW:

Mix clouds and sun. A few isolated showers/storms possible

High: 81-86

Wind: Var-WNW 5-10



