A little drier air will filter into the region today as a frontal system exits to the east. This will allow for nice sunshine and near normal highs for the season. High pressure will set up off the east coast tomorrow, increasing heat and humidity.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.95″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.63″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 5 minutes

TODAY:

Some Early Inland Fog and a Quick Showers, then Mostly sunny and warm

High: 79-83

Wind: NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 62-66 Erie….56-61 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and pretty warm

High: 83-86

Wind: WSW 10-20



