Warm and humid air mass will set off some showers and storms later in the afternoon, especially south of Erie. Good haze with smoke from the wild fires. Storms will continue this evening before tapering off.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 1.99″ / Normal: 1.68″ / Year: 25.52″ / Normal: 21.36″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/55 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Partly sunny with some scattered mid/late PM showers/storms

High: 78-83

Wind: SSW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with some evening showers/storms

Low: 64-68 Erie…Low 60s Inland

Wind: SW-S 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny. A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon

High: 77-81

Wind: W 10-15



