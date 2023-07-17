Warm and humid air mass will set off some showers and storms later in the afternoon, especially south of Erie. Good haze with smoke from the wild fires. Storms will continue this evening before tapering off.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 1.99″ / Normal: 1.68″ / Year: 25.52″ / Normal: 21.36″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/55 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Partly sunny with some scattered mid/late PM showers/storms
High: 78-83
Wind: SSW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy with some evening showers/storms
Low: 64-68 Erie…Low 60s Inland
Wind: SW-S 5-15
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny. A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon
High: 77-81
Wind: W 10-15
