Weak wave may set off some scattered showers/storms today as it passes. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, and humid as well. Temperatures will warm through the week as some pieces of the heat to our west make its way into our area.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.94″ / Normal: 2.45″ / Year: 26.47″ / Normal: 22.13″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset: 8:49 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/44 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny and humid. Scattered showers/storms possible

High: Low/Mid 80s

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Fair skies. Areas of inland fog late tonight

Low: 63-66 Erie…Upper 50s & Low 60s Inland

Wind: Becoming S 5

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: Low/Mid 80s

Wind: Var 5-10



