Weak wave may set off some scattered showers/storms today as it passes. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, and humid as well. Temperatures will warm through the week as some pieces of the heat to our west make its way into our area.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.94″ / Normal: 2.45″ / Year: 26.47″ / Normal: 22.13″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:05 AM / Sunset: 8:49 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/44 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny and humid. Scattered showers/storms possible
High: Low/Mid 80s
Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Fair skies. Areas of inland fog late tonight
Low: 63-66 Erie…Upper 50s & Low 60s Inland
Wind: Becoming S 5
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: Low/Mid 80s
Wind: Var 5-10
