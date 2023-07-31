High pressure in general control today into tomorrow. Little weak waves through the flow may set off an isolated shower here and there. Temperatures on the cooler side of normal.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 4.47″ / Normal: 3.21″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 22.89″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:42 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/30 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Can’t rule out an isolated shower this afternoon

High: 73-77

Wind: WNW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds. Slight chance of showers

Low: 62 Erie…Mid 50s Inland

Wind: Variable 5

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny. Maybe a shower

High: 73-77

Wind: Var-N 5-10



