High pressure in general control today into tomorrow. Little weak waves through the flow may set off an isolated shower here and there. Temperatures on the cooler side of normal.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 4.47″ / Normal: 3.21″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 22.89″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:42 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/30 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Can’t rule out an isolated shower this afternoon
High: 73-77
Wind: WNW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds. Slight chance of showers
Low: 62 Erie…Mid 50s Inland
Wind: Variable 5
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny. Maybe a shower
High: 73-77
Wind: Var-N 5-10
