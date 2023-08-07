Frontal system will set off some showers and storms today, mainly midday/afternoon. Some could be on the strong side. The storms will continue into the evening before tapering off. Some showers may come in on the back side of the front for tomorrow

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.03″ / Normal: 23.69″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset: 8:34 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/15 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Humid with mainly PM showers/storms developing

High: 77-82

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Breezy with periods of showers and some evening storms

Low: 61-66

Wind: W 10-20 G30

TUESDAY:

Morning clouds and some showers, then becoming partly sunny. Some PM showers linger eastern mountains. Strong breeze.

High: 73-77

Wind: W 15-30