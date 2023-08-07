Frontal system will set off some showers and storms today, mainly midday/afternoon. Some could be on the strong side. The storms will continue into the evening before tapering off. Some showers may come in on the back side of the front for tomorrow
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 28.03″ / Normal: 23.69″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset: 8:34 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/15 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Humid with mainly PM showers/storms developing
High: 77-82
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30
TONIGHT:
Breezy with periods of showers and some evening storms
Low: 61-66
Wind: W 10-20 G30
TUESDAY:
Morning clouds and some showers, then becoming partly sunny. Some PM showers linger eastern mountains. Strong breeze.
High: 73-77
Wind: W 15-30