Weak frontal system will pass through the area this morning. Will provide some clouds, but no rain expected. Despite the frontal passage, dew points will remain on the high side, with humid conditions as a result.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.19″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 25.20″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset: 8:14 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/41 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Clouds to partly to mostly sunny skies. Still humid

High: 78-83

Wind: Becoming NE 5-15, except 10-20 lake shore

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Less Humid

Low: 62 Erie….50s inland

Wind: E/NE 5-15

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny Skies

High: Mid/upper 70s

Winds: NE 10-20