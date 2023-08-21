Weak frontal system will pass through the area this morning. Will provide some clouds, but no rain expected. Despite the frontal passage, dew points will remain on the high side, with humid conditions as a result.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.19″ / Year: 29.80″/ Normal: 25.20″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset: 8:14 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/41 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Clouds to partly to mostly sunny skies. Still humid
High: 78-83
Wind: Becoming NE 5-15, except 10-20 lake shore
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Less Humid
Low: 62 Erie….50s inland
Wind: E/NE 5-15
TUESDAY:
Partly Sunny Skies
High: Mid/upper 70s
Winds: NE 10-20