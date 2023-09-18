Good cloud cover today with a few drops of rain possible this morning. A frontal system will set off showers late afternoon or evening. These will continue into Tuesday, especially morning.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 29.09″/ Normal: 24.47″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/58 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. A chance of steadier showers late afternoon
High: 74-79
Wind: ENE 5-12
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with periods of showers/storms
Low: 62-66
Wind: ENE 8-15
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers or a storm
High: Low/Mid 70s
Winds: ENE 8-15