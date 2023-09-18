Good cloud cover today with a few drops of rain possible this morning. A frontal system will set off showers late afternoon or evening. These will continue into Tuesday, especially morning.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 29.09″/ Normal: 24.47″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/58 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. A chance of steadier showers late afternoon

High: 74-79

Wind: ENE 5-12

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with periods of showers/storms

Low: 62-66

Wind: ENE 8-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers or a storm

High: Low/Mid 70s

Winds: ENE 8-15