Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Strong and gusty winds will continue today, with lake effect snow showers and mix ongoing again. Most of it will occur this morning. As the winds shift SW this afternoon, the snow/mix will be cut off. Steady warm up in temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 0.18″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 34.62″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Year: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 5:13 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 18 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional lake effect snow showers, mixing with rain or sleet, through late morning. Little additional accumulation Lakeshore/Erie. Another 1″ or so in the snow belts

High: 38-41, except 41-44 lake shore

Wind: WNW 15-25 G40, becoming WSW 15-25 PM

TONIGHT:

Breezy with partly cloudy skies

Low: Near 40 Erie….29-34 inland.

Wind: W 15-25.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar