Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Strong and gusty winds will continue today, with lake effect snow showers and mix ongoing again. Most of it will occur this morning. As the winds shift SW this afternoon, the snow/mix will be cut off. Steady warm up in temperatures expected for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 0.18″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 34.62″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Year: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.3″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 5:13 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 18 Minutes
TODAY:
Occasional lake effect snow showers, mixing with rain or sleet, through late morning. Little additional accumulation Lakeshore/Erie. Another 1″ or so in the snow belts
High: 38-41, except 41-44 lake shore
Wind: WNW 15-25 G40, becoming WSW 15-25 PM
TONIGHT:
Breezy with partly cloudy skies
Low: Near 40 Erie….29-34 inland.
Wind: W 15-25.
