High pressure in firm control of the weather for the next few days as it drifts from the Great Lakes to the NE US by mid week. Nice sunshine and pretty warm temperatures expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.88″ / Normal: 4.46″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.82″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:03 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/46 minutes

MONDAY:

Areas of inland fog, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 74-78

Wind: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Areas of inland fog forming after midnight

Low: 55-60

Wind: Light South

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 76-81

Wind: Variable 5-10