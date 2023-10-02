High pressure in firm control of the weather for the next few days as it drifts from the Great Lakes to the NE US by mid week. Nice sunshine and pretty warm temperatures expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.88″ / Normal: 4.46″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.82″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:03 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/46 minutes
MONDAY:
Areas of inland fog, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 74-78
Wind: Variable 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear. Areas of inland fog forming after midnight
Low: 55-60
Wind: Light South
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warm
High: 76-81
Wind: Variable 5-10