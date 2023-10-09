Another chilly and brisk day for the region as the upper low parked in the Great Lakes circulates more waves into the region. These waves will set off more showery periods along with cool temps.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 1.66″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 34.22″/ Normal: 31.84″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset: 6:51 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/26 minutes

TODAY:

Brisk and chilly. Variable cloudiness with periods of showers, especially lake shore counties

High: 48-54

Wind: WSW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

Low: 44-48 Erie/37-43 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 8-15

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Best chances lake shore

High: 50-55

Wind: SW 10-20