Another chilly and brisk day for the region as the upper low parked in the Great Lakes circulates more waves into the region. These waves will set off more showery periods along with cool temps.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 1.66″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 34.22″/ Normal: 31.84″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset: 6:51 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/26 minutes
TODAY:
Brisk and chilly. Variable cloudiness with periods of showers, especially lake shore counties
High: 48-54
Wind: WSW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
Low: 44-48 Erie/37-43 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW 8-15
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Best chances lake shore
High: 50-55
Wind: SW 10-20