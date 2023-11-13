High pressure will be in general control of our weather into the middle of the week. Temperatures will slowly rise with dry conditions expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.51″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.57″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 2.5″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 2.6″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/55 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies and breezy

High: 51-55

Wind: S-W 12-25 G30 near lake

TONIGHT:

Clear evening, then becoming mostly cloudy

Low: 41 in Erie…33-37 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 5-10, except 10-20 near lake

TUESDAY:

Clouds giving way to some sun. Chilly

High: 45-50

Winds: NW-W diminishing to 5-10