High pressure will be in general control of our weather into the middle of the week. Temperatures will slowly rise with dry conditions expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 1.51″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 36.57″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 2.5″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 2.6″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset: 5:02 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/55 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny skies and breezy
High: 51-55
Wind: S-W 12-25 G30 near lake
TONIGHT:
Clear evening, then becoming mostly cloudy
Low: 41 in Erie…33-37 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW 5-10, except 10-20 near lake
TUESDAY:
Clouds giving way to some sun. Chilly
High: 45-50
Winds: NW-W diminishing to 5-10