High pressure gives us another dry one today, though high clouds will generally increase. Storm system will bring all rain tomorrow and tomorrow night, along with some good wind. Little to no snow expected through the holiday season.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.43″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/41 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny, with increasing high clouds

High: 43-46

Wind: E 5-15, except 10-20 Erie

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken and breezy

Low: 30-35 inland…35-40 Erie

Wind: SE increasing 15-25 G35

TUESDAY:

Showers develop by mid morning. Steadier rain in the afternoon. Little sleet/mix possible mountains early. Gusty winds

High: 46-50

Winds: SE 15-30 G45