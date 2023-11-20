High pressure gives us another dry one today, though high clouds will generally increase. Storm system will bring all rain tomorrow and tomorrow night, along with some good wind. Little to no snow expected through the holiday season.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.43″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.8″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/41 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny, with increasing high clouds
High: 43-46
Wind: E 5-15, except 10-20 Erie
TONIGHT:
Clouds thicken and breezy
Low: 30-35 inland…35-40 Erie
Wind: SE increasing 15-25 G35
TUESDAY:
Showers develop by mid morning. Steadier rain in the afternoon. Little sleet/mix possible mountains early. Gusty winds
High: 46-50
Winds: SE 15-30 G45