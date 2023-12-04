Little unsettled today into tomorrow as a weak frontal system stays in the region. It will set off some wet snow and showers at times. Accumulations, if any, will be pretty light.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.72″ / Normal: 0.39″ / Year: 39.66″/ Normal: 39.20″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.7″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 11.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/19 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain or snow showers. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts, mainly grassy areas

High: 37-42

Winds: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with some scattered light snow or rain showers. Coating to locally 1″ in the belts. Little for Erie

Low: 33-36 Erie….30-33 inland/mountains

Winds: W 5-15

TUESDAY:

Some light rain or snow showers

High: 36-40