Little unsettled today into tomorrow as a weak frontal system stays in the region. It will set off some wet snow and showers at times. Accumulations, if any, will be pretty light.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.72″ / Normal: 0.39″ / Year: 39.66″/ Normal: 39.20″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace/Normal: 1.7″/Season: 5.4/Normal: 11.4″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/19 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain or snow showers. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts, mainly grassy areas
High: 37-42
Winds: W 10-20
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with some scattered light snow or rain showers. Coating to locally 1″ in the belts. Little for Erie
Low: 33-36 Erie….30-33 inland/mountains
Winds: W 5-15
TUESDAY:
Some light rain or snow showers
High: 36-40