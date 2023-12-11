Limited lake effect snow showers today, which may mix with some rain or sleet. Accumulations less than an inch most areas, with up to 2″ possible in the belts. Skies slowly clear tonight.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 1.65″ / Normal: 1.34″ / Year: 40.59″/ Normal: 40.15″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 6.3″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 16.0″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes
TODAY:
Brisk with periods of snow showers, mixing with rain or sleet at times. Snow diminishes this afternoon. Inch or less most areas, with up to 2″ in the belts
High: Holding low/mid 30s
Winds: NW-W 10-20, G30
TONIGHT:
Chance of some evening flurries, then clearing. Good breeze
Low: Near 30 Erie…Mid 20s Inland & Mountains
Winds: SW 10-20 G25
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny & windy
High: 41-45
Winds: SW 15-30 G40