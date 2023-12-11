Limited lake effect snow showers today, which may mix with some rain or sleet. Accumulations less than an inch most areas, with up to 2″ possible in the belts. Skies slowly clear tonight.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 1.65″ / Normal: 1.34″ / Year: 40.59″/ Normal: 40.15″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 6.3″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 16.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/11 Minutes

TODAY:

Brisk with periods of snow showers, mixing with rain or sleet at times. Snow diminishes this afternoon. Inch or less most areas, with up to 2″ in the belts

High: Holding low/mid 30s

Winds: NW-W 10-20, G30

TONIGHT:

Chance of some evening flurries, then clearing. Good breeze

Low: Near 30 Erie…Mid 20s Inland & Mountains

Winds: SW 10-20 G25

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny & windy

High: 41-45

Winds: SW 15-30 G40