Strong low pressure will move into New England today, bringing in gusty winds and colder temps today. Rain will change to some wet snow today, with some good amounts of snow in the snow belts tonight.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.14″ / Month: 1.86″ / Normal: 2.30″ / Year: 40.80″/ Normal: 41.11″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.4″/Normal: 12.2″/Season: 5.8″/Normal: 21.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/7 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with rain showers, mixing with or changing to snow showers in the afternoon. Little accumulation expected most areas. Up to an inch in the snow belts possible this afternoon

Temperatures fall to 35-38 by late afternoon

Winds: W/NW 15-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Gusty winds and colder. Snow showers, with some embedded squalls away from the lake. 1-3″ Erie and Warren. 4-8″ snow belts I-90 into Cambridge Springs. 3-5″ Meadville

Low: 28 Erie…Low 20s Inland/Mountains

Wind: NW 15-25 G35

TUESDAY:

Some morning snow showers and a few inland squalls, tapering off toward midday. An additional 1″, with up to 3″ more in the snow belts for the morning

High: 28-32

Winds: NW 15-25