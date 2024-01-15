Bitter cold today as the lake effect bands stay over the lake. Next weather system riding from the south will spread some snow showers later tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: 1.49″ / Normal: 1.69″ / Year: 1.49″/ Normal: 1.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.1 / Month: 2.4″ / Normal: 15.2″/ Season: 9.2″/ Normal: 51.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 5:13 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/26 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Still breezy and very cold

High: 15-19

Winds: SW 10-18. Wind Chills to -15

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds, then a chance of snow showers later. Very cold. Less than an inch

Low: 8-13

Winds: SW 5-12

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with snow showers near the lake, with 1-3″ possible. Less snow inland and very cold

High: 17-22