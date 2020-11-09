Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains the main feature through tomorrow, giving us nice sunshine and record warmth. Frontal system will break this trend by setting off some showers Tuesday night. Temps will get back to more normal readings the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.04″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.53″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.2″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.4″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset 5:05 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 1 Minute
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and record warmth
High: 71-76 (Record for Erie is 73)
Wind: S 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 59 Erie…49-54 Inland.
Wind: S 5-15, 10-20 Erie
