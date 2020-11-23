Click here for the Monday Morning forecast

A few waves will pass through the region today and tonight. Will set off some light rain or wet snow at times. Little overall accumulations expected in the higher elevations.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.20″ / Month: 2.00″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 36.32″ / Normal: 37.37″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 4.9″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 5.1″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some light rain or snow showers. A few steadier bands possible through late morning

High: 39-44.

Wind: NW 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain or snow showers

Low: 32-35Erie…26-30 Inland.

Wind: NW 8-16.

