Click here for the Monday Morning forecast

A few waves will pass through the region today and tonight. Will set off some light rain or wet snow at times. Little overall accumulations expected in the higher elevations.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.20″ / Month: 2.00″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 36.32″ / Normal: 37.37″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 4.9″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 5.1″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 4:53 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 32 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with some light rain or snow showers. A few steadier bands possible through late morning
High: 39-44.
Wind: NW 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain or snow showers
Low: 32-35Erie…26-30 Inland.
Wind: NW 8-16.
