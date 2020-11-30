Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

*****WINTER STORM WARNING EFFECTIVE LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY for Ashtabula, Erie, Crawford and Chautauqua counties*****

*****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY for Warren County*****

Major winter storm will spread all rain today, then some snow for tonight through Tuesday night. Heavy accumulations expected in the snow belts from tonight through tomorrow night.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.69″ / Normal: 3.80″ / Year: 38.01″ / Normal: 38.29″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 8.0″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 8.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 21 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with periods of rain

High: 43-47.

Wind: NE 10-0 G25

TONIGHT:

Rain to wet snow this evening. Little for Erie, with 1-2″ in the snow belts

Low: 35 Erie….30-35 Inland.

Wind: NW 10-20

