Click here for the Monday morning forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Chilly conditions will continue through tomorrow. Just enough moisture to squeeze out some light snow or flurries at times, with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will slowly moderate over the next few days.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.75″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.17″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 3.9″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 12.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 13 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of clouds. Occasional light snow/flurries. May mix with a little sleet or rain at times. Little or no accumulation

High: 32-36

Wind: NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible

Low: Near 30 Erie….21-25 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar