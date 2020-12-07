Click here for the Monday morning forecast

Nothing worse than some minor flurries or brief snow shower off Lake Erie through Monday. The weather pattern remains fairly quiet through much of the week. It will turn milder again towards midweek. Another low gains strength and approaches by next weekend. Initially, this low moves West of us locally, with another round of wet and windy weather, too. Could be some lake effect snow developing by Sunday, as colder air wraps around the low.

Meteorologist Craig Flint/Tom DiVecchio 4:52 PM Sunday