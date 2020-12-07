Click here for the Monday morning forecast

Chilly conditions will continue through tomorrow. Just enough moisture to squeeze out some light snow or flurries at times, with little accumulation expected. Temperatures will slowly moderate over the next few days.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T” / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.75″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.17″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 3.9″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 12.6″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:36 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 13 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of clouds. Occasional light snow/flurries. May mix with a little sleet or rain at times. Little or no accumulation
High: 32-36
Wind: NW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible
Low: Near 30 Erie….21-25 inland.
Wind: NW 5-15.
