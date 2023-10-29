High moisture inflow for this morning as a low pressure system skirts near the region. This gives us substantial rain lasting into the afternoon. Northwesterly winds lead to cooler temperatures into Halloween.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 4;00 AM Sunday

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.44″ / Month: 3.55″ / Normal: 4.11″ / Year: 36.11″/ Normal: 34.79″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:51 AM / Sunset: 6:17 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/26 Minutes

MONDAY:

Patchy AM Fog & Cloudy with periods of rain. Chilly

High: 41-47

Wind: NW 5-15…10-20 near lake

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix possible. Freeze watch is in effect for Erie, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Ashtabula and Crawford Counties. Little to no accumulation

Low: 37 Erie…28-34 elsewhere

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY:

Chance of Morning Snow Showers and then A few showers during the day. Higher chance of a wintry mix overnight

High: 40-45

Wind: SW 5-10