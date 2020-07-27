Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Another very warm and humid day for the region. Approaching cold front will set off some midday and PM storms, especially inland, by mid afternoon. These storms will continue into the night. Some leftover showers for Tuesday, with somewhat drier air for later in the day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 2.94″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.76″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 34 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon with a chance of showers/storms in Erie near midday with the lake breeze. Showers/storms more likely away from the lake through the afternoon. Some with very heavy downpours and gusty winds.

High: 86-90

Wind: WSW 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Diminishing late

Low: 68 Erie…62-67 Inland & Mountains.

Wind: W 10-20, becoming NW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Some early showers inland, then mostly sunny. Not as warm or humid

High: 79-83

Winds: NW 5-15