Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Could be some breaks in the clouds early Saturday, then more clouds build for the afternoon. AS the next weak weather disturbance arrives, expect some occasional light rain or wet snow showers by Saturday night through Sunday, too. Any accumulation will be minor. Winter officially arrives on Monday. It looks mainly dry and fairly mild to start Winter. Could be a few light snow showers or flurries arriving by late Monday. Overall pattern remains active through next week. Briefly milder arrives on Wednesday, then BIG changes arrive by Thursday (Christmas Eve), with rain changing to snow through the day, as temperatures fall. The chance of a white Christmas increases, with lake snow and snow showers on Christmas Day!

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:38 PM Friday