Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cold front will set off some late day showers or a mix. The precipitation will transition to wet snow tonight, with some accumulations likely in the snow belts. Temperatures stay chill tomorrow, but warm up for Wednesday. Sharply cold air arrives Christmas Eve, with some lake effect kicking in that night into Christmas day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 2.47″ / Year: 39.93″ / Normal: 40.89″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: Trace/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 16.2″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 24.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 6 Minutes

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with some late afternoon rain or snow showers developing

High: Near 40 Erie/Mid to upper 30s inland and mountains

Wind: S-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with rain and snow showers near the lake, and mainly wet snow showers inland/mountains. Little for Erie, with up to 1-3″ I-90 south to Meadville. 1-2″ Warren area

Low: 34 Erie….25-30 inland

