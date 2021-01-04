Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Trapped moisture will hang in the region today into tomorrow. Very little precipitation overall, though some freezing drizzle at times early morning and again late tonight/tomorrow morning away from the lake shore.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.33″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 39.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:03 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Patchy drizzle/flurries near the lake. Patchy freezing drizzle/flurries away from the lake shore to the eastern mountains this morning, then going to mainly flurries. Little accumulation expected

High: 35-39

Wind: Variable 5

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with areas of drizzle/flurries through midnight, then patchy freezing drizzle and flurries away from the lake shore after midnight.

Low: 32 Erie…27-32 inland.

Wind: Variable 5