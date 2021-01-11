Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Rain has changed to a little wet snow overnight. Little accumulation expected. Despite plenty of clouds and colder temps., New Year's Eve day looks mainly dry other than some morning flurries At night it will be cold and dry to ring in the 2021. Right now, it looks like milder weather returns New Year's Day with some rain later in the day, possibly starting as a wintry mix south and east of I-90.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:30 PM WEDNESDAY