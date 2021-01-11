Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Weak impulse may set off a few flurries today. Overall, though, a tranquil weather pattern will continue through mid week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.07″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.07″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 10.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 46.4″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:10 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 22 Minutes
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy with some flurries possible this morning. Some PM breaks
High: 35-39.
Wind: WSW 5-15.
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flurries late
Low: 28 Erie…20-25 inland.
Wind: SW 5-10
