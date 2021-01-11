Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Weak impulse may set off a few flurries today. Overall, though, a tranquil weather pattern will continue through mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.07″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 1.07″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 10.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 46.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:10 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 22 Minutes

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with some flurries possible this morning. Some PM breaks

High: 35-39.

Wind: WSW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flurries late

Low: 28 Erie…20-25 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar