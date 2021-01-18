Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Lake effect snow bands will affect the region today, especially this morning. Snow will tend to taper off this afternoon. More bands of snow showers for tonight through tomorrow night.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.74″ / Year: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.74″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.1″/ Month: 2.4″/Normal: 17.3″ / Year: 29.4″ / Normal: 53.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 5:18 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 33 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers with some embedded squalls tapering some in the afternoon. Another 2-4″ with locally higher amounts Erie/Chautauqua counties. Lesser amounts Crawford county

High: 29-33.

Wind:WNW 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Areas of lake snow likely near the lake. Light snow and flurries farther inland. Another 1-3″ Erie, with less than an inch Meadville to Warren

Low: 25-30.

Wind: W 10-20.

