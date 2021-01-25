Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Tranquil day today with chilly temps. Complicated forecast tonight as a low pressure system brings a variety of weather with a freezing mix, which will go into tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.37″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 23.7″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 59.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 5:27 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness

High: Near 35

Wind: ESE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase with snow and sleet or freezing rain expected after midnight

Low: Near 30 Erie….24-27 inland.

Wind: SE 8-12.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar