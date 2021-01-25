Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Tranquil day today with chilly temps. Complicated forecast tonight as a low pressure system brings a variety of weather with a freezing mix, which will go into tomorrow morning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.37″ / Year: 3.38″ / Normal: 2.37″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 20.8″/Normal: 23.7″ / Year: 47.8″ / Normal: 59.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 5:27 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness
High: Near 35
Wind: ESE 5-10
TONIGHT:
Clouds increase with snow and sleet or freezing rain expected after midnight
Low: Near 30 Erie….24-27 inland.
Wind: SE 8-12.
