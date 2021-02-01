Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast

Low pressure will continue to influence the area today with snow showers and some light accumulations. Snow will gradually wind down tonight.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 21.3″/Normal: 29.6″ / Year: 48.3″ / Normal: 65.8″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 5:36 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 3 Minutes
TODAY:
Brisk winds with periods of snow showers. 1-3″ most areas for the day
High: 28-31.
Wind: NE 12-25.
TONIGHT:
Light snow showers in the evening, then diminishing to flurries. Less than an inch