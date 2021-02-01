Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Low pressure will continue to influence the area today with snow showers and some light accumulations. Snow will gradually wind down tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.95″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 21.3″/Normal: 29.6″ / Year: 48.3″ / Normal: 65.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 5:36 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 3 Minutes

TODAY:

Brisk winds with periods of snow showers. 1-3″ most areas for the day

High: 28-31.

Wind: NE 12-25.

TONIGHT:

Light snow showers in the evening, then diminishing to flurries. Less than an inch

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar