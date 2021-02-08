Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Light snow showers will continue through the day, becoming a little more steady later in the afternoon and evening as a frontal system approaches

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 0.36″ / Normal: 0.58″ / Year: 3.93″ / Normal: 3.53″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.6″/ Month: 1.8″/Normal: 5.2″ / Year: 50.1″ / Normal: 71.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 5:45 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional light snow and flurries. Little steadier later in the afternoon. Up to 1″

High: 22-26

Wind: Var 5-10

TONIGHT:

Light snow through midnight. 1-2″

Low: 20 Erie…15-20 inland.

Wind: SE 5

