Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ENTIRE AREA FROM MONDAY AM THROUGH TUESDAY PM**

Snow will begin early this morning as the first round of snow arrives. The main batch will move out of the area by midday. Round two will arrive tonight, with heavy amounts of snow that will fall into the morning hours tomorrow before tapering off.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 0.51″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 4.08″ / Normal: 4.11″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: T”/ Month: 4.6″/Normal: 9.7″ / Year: 52.9″ / Normal: 75.5″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 5:54 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 38 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Occasional light snow for the afternoon. 1-3″ most areas

High: Near 25.

Wind: NE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Snow likely…could be heavy at times. Another 6-10″ Erie to Meadville. 4-7″ Warren area

Low: 13-16

Wind: NE 10-25 with higher gusts.

