Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Gusty winds with some wet snow likely today, particularly in the eastern mountains where some good accumulations possible.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.74″ / Year: 4.86″ / Normal: 4.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.1″/Normal: 14.0″ / Year: 59.4″ / Normal: 79.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 6:03 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Wet snow, will mix with rain. Less than an inch Erie… Inch or two snow belts. 2-4″ Warren county

High: 34-37

Wind: SW 15-25

TONIGHT:

Still windy. Some light snow and flurries after midnight. Inch or less, mainly belts

Low: 31 Erie…25-29 inland.

Wind: SW 15-25.

