Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Colder air arriving in the region today as a cold front moves through. Some mix of rain or snow for the day, with some steady bands at times late afternoon through sunset as a strong trough passes through. May leave a quick inch through early evening.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.39″ / Year: 5.24″ / Normal: 5.34″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 18.2″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 84.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 6:11 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 16 Minutes

TODAY:

Turning much colder. Windy with some light rain or snow showers at times. Some steadier bands late afternoon through just after sunset may give up to an inch in the snow belts.

Temperatures fall to 28-31 by sunset

Wind: WNW 15-25 with higher gusts

TONIGHT:

A few snow showers possible early. Still windy and sharply colder with clearing skies

Low: 16 Erie…10-14 inland.

Wind: NW 15-25, becoming W 5-15.

