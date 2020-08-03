Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

It will be damp at times and blustery through the 1st half of the night. Expect drizzle, light rain and isolated thunder to taper by late evening. It will remain breezy through middle of the night. Wind speeds ease after midnight. Any partial clearing may lead to patchy valley fog. Unsettled weather linger through Monday and Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves along the East Coast. Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Expect plenty of sun by midweek. It will be less humid, fresh and cooler along with a good deal of sunshine, too.

Meteorologists Craig Flint 11:41 PM Sunday