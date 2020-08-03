Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Low pressure moving up the Great Lakes region will set off more scattered showers/storms, especially later in the afternoon. Will keep the threat into tomorrow before high pressure settles into the region for a nice stretch of weather the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.07″ /Normal: 0.24″/ Year: 23.22″/Normal: 22.60″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Humid with scattered showers and storms. Best chances in the afternoon

High: Around 80.

Wind: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and possible storms

Low: 67 Erie…60-64 Inland.

Wind: S/SE Near 5.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms at times, especially morning.

High: 75-80

Winds: S 5-15, becoming W 10-15 PM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar