Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Low pressure moving up the Great Lakes region will set off more scattered showers/storms, especially later in the afternoon. Will keep the threat into tomorrow before high pressure settles into the region for a nice stretch of weather the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: Trace″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.07″ /Normal: 0.24″/ Year: 23.22″/Normal: 22.60″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset 8:37 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 20 Minutes
TODAY:
Humid with scattered showers and storms. Best chances in the afternoon
High: Around 80.
Wind: SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and possible storms
Low: 67 Erie…60-64 Inland.
Wind: S/SE Near 5.
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms at times, especially morning.
High: 75-80
Winds: S 5-15, becoming W 10-15 PM