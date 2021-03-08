Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Warm front will pass through the region early this morning. Will set off some clouds, but little or no precipitation expected. Otherwise, more sun and a nice looking afternoon. Frontal system will pass through tonight, though little precip expected.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 5.98″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 3.9″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 87.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 6:19 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 35 Minutes
TODAY:
Some clouds through mid morning, then mostly sunny and milder
High: 49-54.
Wind: Variable 5-12
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy in the evening
Low: Near 35 Erie….29-34 inland.
Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 evening, then Variable 5-10 by daybreak.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.