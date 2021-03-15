Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure gives us another nice looking day today. Warm front will approach tonight, which may set off a few showers or wet flakes into early Tuesday
Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday
Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 1.26″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.60″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 7.5″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 91.5″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 56 Minutes
MONDAY:
Mostly sunny, with some increase in clouds late
High: 36-42
Wind: NE 5-15.
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with some scattered showers or flakes
Low: 32 Erie…26-30 inland.
Wind: NE Near 10.
